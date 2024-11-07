Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders is all set to land on OTT platform. Kareena Kapoor starrer The Buckingham Murders might not have had a great run at the box office during theatre release but the film is expected to gain life as it releases on OTT. The film has Kareena in a no glam avatar playing the role of a grieving investigator.

OTT release

Kareena's role was also compared to that of Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown. And many of Bebo's fans who missed watching the film in theatres, might make the film gain commercial success on its OTT release. The film is now all set to release on OTT giant Netflix. The film will be available for streaming from 8th November.

Poor box office

Hansal Mehta also shed light on the film's underwhelming box office numbers. "Har film ka achcha bura box office ki wajah se hona na hona to me is demeaning an art form. It is a choti soch. (Discussing whether a film is good or bad on the basis of its BO is demeaning an art form. It's cheap mentality). From where do the makers recover their money is their lookout, and there are various avenues of recovering money. Those who are spreading this that numbers are the say all then it is wrong. You can't compare the talent with height," he told Moneycontrol.com.

"If that would have been the case, then Aamir Khan or Salman Khan would not have been superstars. So I find the direct relation of a movie being good to how much it makes at the box office very demeaning," he further added.