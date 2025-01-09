We often see Indian actors praising Pakistani cinema and actors. In the past, several Pakistani actors have worked in Bollywood, including Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan, among others.

Art, cinema, and music often transcend borders, fostering camaraderie and mutual respect among actors. This cross-border admiration has often been mutual and goes beyond nationalities.

Recently, Pakistani actor Hania Aamir attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

On Wednesday, Mrunal Thakur reacted to a post by a parody account of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on X, thanking her for calling her the "best actor of this generation."

Hania ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you made my day . Thank you so much my dear https://t.co/toISKpu9N2 — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) January 7, 2025

A fan account of Hania Aamir on X praised Mrunal Thakur and wrote, "I may be emotional, but for me, @mrunal0801 is the best actor of this generation. She is unparalleled. I don't see any other actress as versatile as her in India (sic)."

Unaware of the parody account Mrunal thought it was the real Hania who praised her. She replied, "Hania, you made my day. Thank you so much, my dear."

As soon as Mrunal started replying to the parody account, one user pointed out, "Real ID nahi hai vo (It's not the real ID)."

Another added, "Haha, ma'am, you should have noticed this is a parody account, not the original." Someone else joked, "Thanking a parody account? Time to fire your PR."

Work Front

Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a lead role in Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, replacing Shruti Haasan. She also appeared alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Family Star.