Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fanbase in India, has become a topic of intense discussion ever since her Instagram account was banned by the Indian government following the Pahalgam attack. In response, many of her Indian fans began accessing her blocked account using VPNs.

Moved by the efforts of her Indian followers, several reports suggest that Hania Aamir created a new Instagram account specifically to connect with them. However, this move sparked outrage among her Pakistani fans.

Hania's new account

A screenshot of an Instagram account with the user name 'naaamtousunahogaa' went viral, leaving fans wondering if she has created a new handle for Indian audiences.

Fact check: Hania Aamir's team on new Instagram account

While Indian fans praised her gesture, many in Pakistan criticized her, accusing the actress of pandering to Indian audiences and lacking loyalty to her own country. Amid the backlash, Hania Aamir's team issued a statement to clarify the situation.

Her team stated that she had no intention of appealing to Indian audiences for professional gain. "Attention please! There's a misunderstanding circulating about Hania's new account. Some people think she's trying to reach out to India for work or to gain fans there, but that's not true," the statement read.

Clarifying Hania's action, the statement stated, "Her old private account with us was deleted by Instagram, and she just made a new one with the same name. Unfortunately, it wasn't set to private yet, which led to the confusion. Let's clarify that Hania's actions have nothing to do with seeking work opportunities or following in India. We know her heart!"

Apparently hania Amir made another account for Indian fans?!?!



Bro that’s too much apki wajha sy content nhi ruka wa unki government ny apko ban kia hai have some self respect pic.twitter.com/tmHUsxm4UZ — caramel (@jalebi_baby_1) May 5, 2025

Recently, the Indian government banned Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Mawra Hocane, and Hania Aamir.

Reports suggest that Hania suffered the most significant drop in social media reach. One user noted, "Hania used to get a minimum of 500k+ likes on every reel. Now it has dropped to 75k. The ban hit her hard."

Hania Aamir was reportedly set to star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3, but was dropped from the project after the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian civilians were killed by Pakistani terrorists.