A 40-year-old former manager in a branch of a Cooperative Bank, a lineman and a Block Development Officer are among six people named in a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Saturday in a case pertaining to the seizure of 21kg heroin and over Rs 1.35 crore in cash.

The NIA's investigation has revealed that cross-border smuggling and supply of narcotic drugs in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country was being done by the accused after procuring it from their associates based abroad, including Pakistan.

The amount generated from the sale of heroin was pumped by the accused to further terrorist activities of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Chargesheet filed in NIA Jammu court

Filing the charge sheet in a special NIA court in Jammu, the NIA named Afaq Ahmad Wani (Branch Manager in Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank in Handwara), Abdul Momin Peer (working as Assistant Lineman in Handwara), Syed Iftikhar Andrabi (a village-level worker at Block Development office in Kupwara) and Islam-ul-Haq Peer (a sanitary shop owner). These were among those six accused who are under custody.

Saleem Andrabi (working at Bal Ashram in Handwara under Social Welfare Department) and Muneer Ahmad Banday (a cement shop owner in Handwara)-- both absconding-- were also chargesheeted by the NIA. All the accused have been chargesheeted under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case came to light when during a June 11 checking of vehicles by the Handwara police at Kairo Bridge. Abdul Momin's Creta vehicle was intercepted by the "Police Naka Party", said the NIA.

"The vehicle was searched and cash amount of Rs 20,01,000 and 2 kg heroin were seized. Abdul Momin was arrested and following his disclosure, accused Syed Iftikar, 50, and Islam-Ul-Haq, 20, were arrested."

The NIA took over the case on June 23. Accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, who was on the run, was arrested by NIA on July 16 on the basis of technical analysis.

Investigation revealed that accused persons, including Abdul Momin and Saleem Andrabi were involved in cross-border smuggling and supply of Narcotic drug Heroin in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country after procuring the same from their associates based abroad including Pakistan.

Iftikhar Andrabi and Abdul Momin visited Pakistan several times during 2016-17 to meet the operatives of terrorist organisations LeT and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), said the NIA.

(With inputs from IANS)