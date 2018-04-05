South Korean actress Han Chae-ah is expecting her first child.
The 36-year-old actress has announced that she is six-weeks pregnant. She made her pregnancy public just weeks after revealing that she would marry Cha Se-jji, who is the youngest son of Korean football legend Cha Bum-kun, in May.
"Another gift of life has come to me at this happy time. I'm six weeks pregnant," announced Han Chae-ah in an Instagram post.
The actress said that she felt blessed as a new life has come along while preparing for her wedding. She added that she needs to take extra care at this stage of pregnancy but decided to share the happy news with those who have been supporting her.
안녕하세요. 한채아입니다. 이렇게 편지로 인사드리게 되어 조금은 쑥스러운 기분도 드는데요. 제가 직접 전해드리고 싶은 소식이 있어서 이렇게 서툰 글솜씨로나마 진심을 담아 적어봅니다. 얼마 전 저는 사랑하는 사람과 평생을 함께 하기로 약속했습니다. 결혼이 인생의 중대사인 만큼, 오랜 기간 많은 대화를 나누며 신중히 결정하게 되었는데요. 정말 감사하게도 많은 분들이 축하를 보내주신 덕분에 하루하루가 선물처럼 행복하게 느껴졌답니다. 그리고 그렇게 행복한 날들을 보내던 제게 새 생명이라는 또 다른 선물이 찾아왔습니다. 저는 현재 6주차에 접어든 예비엄마가 되었습니다. 결혼 준비 중 갑작스레 찾아온 새 생명이라서 더욱 소중한 축복으로 느껴집니다. 아직 안정이 필요한 시기라 모든 것이 조심스럽지만, 기쁜 일이니만큼 저를 응원해주시는 분들께 먼저 소식을 전하고 싶어 이렇게 글을 남기게 되었습니다. 부디 따뜻한 시선으로 축복해주시면 감사하겠습니다. 여러분의 축복에 보답할 수 있는 좋은 배우, 좋은 사람이 되도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
Han Chae-ah, who is known for her roles in television dramas Hero and Bridal Mask, announced in March that she would marry Cha Se-jji, 33.
The wedding is scheduled to take place on May 6, but nothing much has been heard about the preparation, location and other details. It is expected to be a secret ceremony with select guests, as Han Chae-ah's fiance is not a public figure.
It may be mentioned that another Korean actress Choi Ji Woo tied the knot with a mystery man, being described as a "non-celebrity," at a secret wedding ceremony late last month. The Winter Sonata actress said in a letter to her fans that she decided to keep her marriage a secret, as she didn't want to burden her husband's family.