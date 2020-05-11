Halsey sure doesn't look like she's been letting the coronavirus pandemic get her down. Halsey is known to be edgy, when it comes to her music but her latest Instagram post seems like she might be going for edgy with her fashion choices too.

Halsey took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous snap of herself posing in a white and red polka dotted bikini. She appears to be sipping a beer in the snap.

She also seems to be a fan of anime as another snap in the post featured a Sailor Moon figurine.

Halsey is reportedly quarantined in her home in the Sherman Oaks neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Halsey' latest post comes on the heels of her summer tour announcement.

Halsey sure is ready to get back to business as soon as she can. She had previously made an announcement that had surely disappointed her fans.

'As I'm sure many of you predicted, we are unfortunately going to have to reschedule the upcoming 2020 summer tour,' she wrote in a statement previously.

She claimed that there was nothing more important to her than the safety and health of her fans. She went on to announce that she would be touring the same dates in 2021 with the same venues.'

It is known that Halsey was born in 1994, apparently, she gained recognition after self-releasing her music on social media. We have to say, Halsey sure knows how to use social media to her advantage. You can check out the post here: