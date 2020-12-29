Acclaimed singer Halsey apologized for sharing a nude mirror selfie in her Instagram story that reportedly depicted the downsides of having an eating disorder. Check out Halsey's entire statement below.

Earlier this week, Halsey shared a topless picture of herself on one of her Instagram stories. As per Halsey, the topless picture was from the time when she had an eating disorder. The graphic image promoted several responses from her fans, who claimed that Halsey's topless picture about eating disorder was "insensitive" and in "bad taste."

Ashley Frangipane, who goes by her stage name Halsey, has apologized on Twitter for the image that triggered several social media users. In her statement, Halsey presented her side to give better clarification. She added in her statement that her intention was never to hurt anyone's statement.

Check out Halsey's complete statement below:

"I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly."

Halsey added in her tweet that she had positive intentions as she would never want to harm anyone. In a follow-up tweet, the 26-year-old "Closer" singer wrote "with that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."

As of this writing, Halsey's topless picture has been removed from her social media feed, but several fans were quick to share it on their respective social media handles.

Halsey's public and mental health issues:

Since the very beginning of her career, Halsey has remained extremely vocal about her health. Back in 2015, she stated that she is just this "f**ed-up stoner kid who made it."

In addition to this, Halsey revealed that she has bipolar disorder and was diagnosed with a mental disorder at the age of 17. In one of her earlier interviews with Rolling Stone, she said that is not ashamed of her struggles with an eating disorder and has even taken help since becoming famous.