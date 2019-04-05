Halsey sure knows how to put on a performance. The singer was in Japan for a performance and t seems that she made sure that she had a good time in the land of the rising sun.

Reportedly the 24-year-old singer performed in a white leotard and pink coat during the Tokyo Girls Collection held at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama city, a suburb of Tokyo. Apparently, during her concert Halsey made the most of her toned legs in the skimpy outfit as the New Jersey native added white, pointy lace-up boots that matched her suit nicely and the Without Me singer - born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane - seemed to let her hair down in the city as she shared several images while playing tourist.

It is known that Halsey started writing music when she was seventeen, and during 2012 she began posting videos to social media sites such as YouTube and Kik, and in particular Tumblr, under the username of se7enteenblack. Halsey has made it as a successful singer at such a young age but she still seems grounded. Halsey decided to experience as much of Japan as possible during the course of her stay as she took the streets. Though she may have left a few locals scandalized as she went commando under her white crop top. The singer posed for snaps in a white crop top that said 'Sabbath Cures PMS' on the front with her belly button showing.

The caption to her fun post read, 'sakura baby: @nathangroff.'

Sakura is apparently the Japanese term for ornamental cherry blossom trees and their blossoms. You can check out the pics here: