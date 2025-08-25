The recent events at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan have sparked significant political and public discourse. Thousands of SSC aspirants and teachers gathered to protest alleged irregularities in government exams and recruitments. The demonstration, however, ended in turmoil as the Delhi Police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

This action has drawn widespread criticism, particularly from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who described the police's response as a "hallmark of a cowardly government."

Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform X to express his disapproval, stating, "The brutal lathi charge on SSC aspirants and teachers peacefully protesting in Ramleela Maidan -- not just shameful, but the hallmark of a cowardly government. The youth had only demanded their rights -- employment and justice. What did they get? Lathis. It's clear -- the Modi government neither cares about the country's youth nor their future. Why?"

The protest saw nearly 15,000 individuals gather to voice their grievances over the alleged exam paper leaks and recruitment irregularities. Despite initial requests from the police to vacate the premises peacefully, tensions escalated, leading to a standoff. Around 100 protestors refused to leave, prompting the police to use force.

The police action at Ramlila Maidan has been met with sharp criticism from various political leaders. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the incident, describing the use of force against the protestors as "inhuman and shameful." She pointed out the rampant corruption in recruitment processes and examinations during the BJP rule, which she claimed was ruining the future of the youth. "Instead of fixing it and listening to the youth, raining lathis on them is unfortunate. Instead of being cruel to the students, their concerns should be heard," she stated.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticized the government, accusing it of "stealing" the future of the country's youth. He condemned the lathi charge by the "puppet" police and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had ruined the education system.

The SSC exams, a crucial gateway for securing government jobs in India, have been under scrutiny for several years due to allegations of corruption and irregularities. The Phase 13 exam, conducted between July 24 and August 1 across 194 centers in 142 cities, faced numerous challenges, including abrupt cancellations, software crashes, biometric verification failures, and erroneous center allotments.

