Pouplar TV actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. The 36-year-old actor took to social media, issued an official statement on Instagram and requested for privacy. Hina is battling and braving the dreaded disease with a brave face and has been documenting her journey and sharing day-to-day updates with her fans so that she can motivate women who are going through the same battle.

As Hina is undergoing chemotherapy and there will be side effects that she will have to face later, the actor decided to chop her hair and make a wig for herself with her hair till her treatment is over.

'Decided to use my own hair to make wig': Hina Khan

On Thursday, Hina posted the clip on Instagram, where she was seen cutting her hair short. Her mom in the background was seen crying seeing her daughter chop her hair.

Despite the emotional moment, Hina kept a smile on her face throughout the video.

The clip shows, Hina seated in front of a mirror for the haircut. In the background, her mother is wailing inconsolably while Hina tries to cheer her up. Then Hina's stylist gives her the scissors to cut her first lock.

Sharing the video, Hina Khan's long note. "You can hear my mother's wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions. To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it's hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you're facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair-your pride, your crown? If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions."

She added, "And I choose to win. I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn't want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I've realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH, and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase. Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, and scars will fade, but the spirit must remain whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it's worth it."

After the session, Hina Khan can be heard saying, "It feels nice. I feel liberated."

She thanked her mom and boyfriend, as well as her hair stylists.

She wrote, "Also, this day couldn't have gone as I hoped without the presence of the people who have taken a vow to support me through thick and thin.. MY PEOPLE @rockyj1 MOM @heenaladjoshi @manaanmeer @sachinmakeupartist1."

Take a look at the post here:

Work Front

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She gained popularity with the TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

Hina has participated in reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was also seen on OTT series namely, 'Hacked' and 'Damaged 2'.