Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week 2025, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo were inseparable as they walked the ramp.

Ahead of her walk, several videos and pictures went viral that showed Aishwarya enjoying herself with her models and her daughter Aaradhya.

'Her hair looks like beehive, why's she hiding behind her daughter': Fans unimpressed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look at Paris Fashion Week 2025

In the videos she was Aishwarya wore a long sleek blazer coat, paired with elegant black stilettos. Aaradhya wore an all-black chic outfit and paired it wil, a golden jacket.

However, it was Aishwarya's unique hairdo also became a talking point.

Netizens didn't like her hair and believed that she could have done something better.

A user wrote, "What is this hairstyle?? A beehive? Sorry, I don't think I understand fashion as much!"

Another wrote, "Looks like she has kept her rollers on."

The third one mentioned, "What is this pose."

Another clip shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen posing for pictures alongside Hollywood star Eva Longoria and pop sensation Camila Cabello.

Aishwarya the global brand ambassador of Loreal

On Sunday, Aishwarya arrived in Paris and interacted with the media, she also waved at the paparazzo. She opted for a bright printed trench coat paired with classic black trousers.