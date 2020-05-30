With the extended COVID-19 lockdown, people across the nation have been missing on a lot of things including dining out at their favorite restaurants and of course, salons and spa visits. Although lockdown 4.0 has allowed beauty salons to reopen in certain zones, there's still a lot of time for things to normalize. Hence, it is important to self-indulge and take care of your skin and hair at home. And what's better than learning from your favourite stars, your style icons?

Many of the B-town beauties have indulged in DIY beauty hacks during the quarantine and have also shared it on social media for their fans. From a hair mask to face scrubs, take inspiration from these celebs to pamper yourself.

Ananya Pandey:

Ananya, who has delivered stunning performances in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has always believed in homemade face masks. Ananya shared her mother's face mask recipe containing just three simple kitchen ingredients; yogurt, turmeric and honey. While the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in the turmeric help reduce skin irritation and treat acne and scars, yogurt and honey work as nourishment for the skin.

Priyanka Chopra:

The global icon swears by home-made beauty remedies. Priyanka follows her mother's remedy for a healthy scalp, which is a mask made of simple ingredients - yogurt, honey and one egg. Yogurt helps clean the scalp and remove dead skin cells.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika's beauty secret is the beauty roller. The roller helps increase blood flow thereby reducing puffy eyes. It also cools down the skin and makes beauty products more effective. For best results, chill the roller.

Malaika Arora:

Malaika, who is synonymous with fitness and glowing skin, also shared her skincare routine which includes applying aloe vera gel to her face. Aloe vera helps in acne treatment and replenishing moisture to the skin.

Yami Gautam: