Kareena Kapoor is a bonafide diva and there's no doubt in that. Even while sitting at home, she has started a fashion trend. Through her quarantine posts, it has become obvious that her love for Kaftan is undying. While most of the celebs were spotted in their gym wears, Kareena has posted many fun-filled images, lying comfortably in her Kaftan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been spending quality time with husband Saif, and son Taimur, has made a summer style statement by donning multicoloured Kaftan. Now taking some inspiration from her BFF, Malaika Arora Khan has also posted a picture in Kaftan, ditching her gym wear.

Malaika's inspiration

Malaika took to Instagram to share some pictures of her new avatar as she followed Bebo's advice. She wrote in the caption, "Yeah my Bebo, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans, blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no makeup in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressential."

Malaika surely looked mesmerising in her new Kaftan selfie. After seeing Malaika's scintillating picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, "The only thing you haven't replaced is juice for wine. Love you @malaikaarora." To this Malaika replied, "More like garam pain."

Looks like Bebo's Kaftan couture is spreading in Bollywood. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta also shared a video on Instagram where Kareena can be seen twirling in a mustard kaftan from her designer collection. Kareena was spotted in a relaxed silhouette, soothing colour and abstract block print where.

Masaba shared the slo-mo video with a caption that read, "Stay at home. Slow it down. Make it glam. @kareenakapoorkhan in the Mustard Tribal Streak Kaftan #HomeStyle"

Even while quarantined at home, Bebo is making sure that she stays connected to her friends. Be it video calls, to binge-watching their favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan and her Girl Gang Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been giving out major friendship goals.