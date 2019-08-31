Hailey Baldwin is all set to become Hailey Bieber once again. But before she walks down the aisle again, the model decided to have some fun with her pal Kendall Jenner. The beauties were spotted partying it up in Jamaica.

Hailey looked gorgeous in a neon-one piece which she later switched for a pink patterned bikini top. Her friend Kenall looked sunning as well, sporting a black patterned bikini featuring a cross back design. Hailey has been keeping busy, so has Kendall, but the models finally found some time to relax.

Hailey might be getting in her beauty rest before her big day. Again. Hailey Baldwin is set to marry Justin Bieber for a second time. The pair was in Japan recently.

Reportedly, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been relishing in some much needed rest and relaxation while on vacation lately. And the beautiful model, shared an adventurous picture of herself to Instagram, holding a lemur on her shoulder. Hailey sure looks excited to get married again, to the same person that it.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

She goes on to say that that's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.

She admits that they are really young, and that's a scary aspect. She also adds that they are going to change. But she is committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes.

Hailey goes on to say that Justin Bieber is her best friend and she will never get sick of him. We have to say that Justin and Hailey Bieber are couple goals. You can check out the pics here.