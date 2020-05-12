Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been setting couple goals for a while now. The couple who will celebrate their two year anniversary this September have often been quizzed about their plan to have children. Justin had started baby rumours when he took to his social media to wish his wife, Hailey on her birthday.

The 'Sorry' singer wrote, "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way, next season BABIES." Justin also added the sound of a baby at the end of his song, 'All Around Me', that led fans to believe that Hailey was pregnant.

Ever since, their fans and the media have been waiting for the couple to announce the news of their baby. However, a source revealed to Hollywood Life that the couple is not having babies anytime soon. "Justin and Hailey have expressed to those close to them that they're not anywhere near trying for a baby right now".

Adding to this, the source also revealed that it would probably be three years from now. The source said, "That's probably three-plus years away still. They feel it's not in God's plans right now, but eventually, they'd love to have a baby."

The couple seems to be quite fond of children. In fact, the two are quarantining in Canada surrounded by Beiber's younger siblings, little baby sister, Bay, 1, a brother Jaxon, 10, and two sisters Jazmyn, 11, and Allie, 12.

The source revealed that Justin and Hailey, "both love kids" and "Hailey really enjoys seeing Justin with his younger siblings. "A baby is in the cards, but not anytime soon. They're really focusing on building a strong marriage right now." the insider shared.