Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande reached the top 4 in the television reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Ankita's husband, who was also a participant, was eliminated during mid-week, and after his exit, he partied hard with his fellow inmates, Isha, Ayesha, and Sana. Ankita was eliminated hours before the final winner was announced. After getting out of the BB house, Ankita threw a bash for her friends. And her party didn't include most of the BB 17 housemates. The house party did have Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole.

Several pictures and videos from their party have gone viral.

Manasvi shared a snapshot from the party on her Instagram story, and captioned it, "Party time."

Ankita and Vicky were seen mingling with actor Srishty Rode at the gathering.

On Tuesday (January 30), a video surfaced on social media in which Ankita was seen grooving with Navid Sole to the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo was seen posing and getting close to each other.

They also hugged each other and lip-synced the song. Navid kissed Ankita's cheeks. Their cosy dance didn't go down well with netizens and they slammed Ankita for posing inappropriately.

A user said, "Had Vicky done that done the same thing, you would have created a ruckus.."

Another mentioned," Where is Vicky's mother?"

The third user wrote, "Where is Vicky?"

Ankita shared a video on her Instagram and said, "Undoubtedly, there were highs and lows... Some departed, some remained, but you all remained steadfast! A heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and affection. To all my #AnkuHolics, 'thank you' falls short of the love and dedication you've showered upon me, but please accept this virtual hug. A special acknowledgement to Salman Khan for his kind words. Gratitude to Endemol Shine and the Jio Cinema app for granting me this extraordinary opportunity."

Ankita Lokhande's journey

Ankita Lokhande made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and later appeared in Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Before her film career, she participated in television reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus.

She made her TV debut with Ektaa Kapoor's daily popular soap Pavitra Rishta.