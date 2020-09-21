Photo courtesy: Twitter/OfficialDGISPR

Pakistan's government is likely under attack as hackers seemed to have taken all crucial websites down. This includes Pakistan's PMO website, foreign ministry site, interior ministry site, official PAK president website and all of PTI websites. The timing of all the websites not opening hints to the possibility of them being hacked.

Pakistan's most important government websites are inaccessible a day after the country's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made remarks about leaders of the Pakistan Army's involvement in the country's politics. Sharif went on to say that the army has gone from a "state within a state" to a "state above the state."

IBTimes can independently confirm that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was inaccessible as of this writing. Even the website for Pakistan Prime Minster's Office returned an error saying the site is not reachable.

Similarly, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the official website for the President of Pakistan were not accessible. After an extended time to load, these websites returned time out error.

The Pakistan government led by PM Imran Khan has not issued a statement in this regard. It is also not officially confirmed if the websites were indeed hacked, but all hints point to a possibility that the deep state had an involvement in the suspicious activity involving official Pakistan government websites.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's major opposition parties announced that they have formed an alliance to demand the ousting of the incumbent Imran Khan-led government. After naming their alliance as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the leaders on Sunday also announced launching of a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan" starting from next month with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies in December and a "decisive long march" towards Islamabad in January 2021, the Dawn news reported.

Through the resolution, the opposition parties are also demanded sacking of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information retired Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa and a transparent investigation into the media report about his offshore businesses and properties.