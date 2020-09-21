Tearing into the Pakistani Army's interference in the politics of the country, former PM Nawaz Sharif marked a comeback into politics. The PML-N leader was addressing a Conference of All Parties, organized by the Pakistan Peoples Party's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, via video conferencing from London, where he is undergoing medical treatment.

The former Pakistan PM said that the army has gone from a 'state within a state' to a 'state above the state'. His hard-hitting speech was attended by the leaders of almost entire major opposition. Calling Army's interference 'the root cause of all the problems', Sharif further said that there has been no accountability left in the leadership of Army Generals who are calling the shots. He also went on to add, "Our struggle isn't against (Prime Minister) Imran Khan but with the forces that have installed his illegitimate government to power."

Sharif also argued that there were no investigations against the corrupt military generals but the political leaders were consistently targeted in the name of accountability. He also pointed out to Asim Saleem Bajwa, a retired general and now head of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, whose illicit properties have come out in the public still the government of Pakistan is yet to take any action against him.

'Weak Pak govt. allowed India to swallow Kashmir'

Nawaz Sharif who was arrested in a corruption case is out on a bail due to his deteriorating health and is undergoing treatment in London said that the elected leaders should run the country. He also contested that too much interference from the Pakistani Army has made the government weak. "The Indian government took advantage of the weak and incompetent government to swallow Kashmir," Ha argued that "even Pakistan's friends did not stand by it when it protested."

Sharif said the economy of the country has collapsed, inflation is on the rise, while Pakistan's rupee is at a historic low, and economic growth has dropped drastically.