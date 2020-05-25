Remember the hacker who compromised Ethereum.org? The same hacker has struck again and is now selling the data tied to key cryptocurrency wallets like Trezor, Keepkey, Ledger, and online investment platform Bnktothefuture.

The hacker claims to have three large databases of private information of at least 80,000 customers. The data could include anything ranging from the customer email addresses, names, phone numbers, residential addresses among others.

Was your data breached?

The vital data of customers who purchased products using Shopify from these crypto wallets could have been compromised, as per data breach monitoring and prevention service, Under the Breach.

"The hacker doesn't seem to have any passwords, but is offering detailed information that was stolen from an alleged Shopify breach like email addresses, home addresses, and phone numbers," Bitcoin News, reported.

Ledger, however, tweeted: "Rumours pretend our Shopify database has been hacked through a Shopify exploit. Our eCommerce team is currently checking these allegations by analyzing the so-called hacked DB, and so far it doesn't match our real (database) DB. We continue investigations and are taking the matter seriously".

Shopify says all OK!

A Shopify spokesperson told Bitcoin.com: "We investigated these claims and found no evidence to substantiate them, and no evidence of any compromise of Shopify's systems."

The hacker has advertised the databases of 18 virtual currency exchanges and forums, in addition to the email lists of two crypto tax platforms.

