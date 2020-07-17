The H-1B visa ban has concerned many Indians throughout the country and abroad as the Trump administration tightened its immigration policy. The move has impacted those with H1-B visas and green cardholders. On Friday, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, who identifies as the in-charge BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, wrote to the US Ambassador regarding the issue of stranded Indians and dependents till next year.

Dr Chauthaiwale wrote to US ambassador Ken Juster over the matter to resolve the issue so that families could be together, he said on Twitter.

Foreign Affairs department in-charge writes to US Ambassador

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale revealed on Monday on Twitter that he wrote to the US Ambassador regarding the case of the H-1B visa ban in the US till December 31st, leaving many Indians in the lurch. The move had come to help America against the job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Indians who were working on the visa have criticized the move as part of the 'America first' recovery project. This impacts Indians in the IT sector. This has left many Indians, dependents and minors stranded in the country who had come to the country on a temporary basis.

Regarding this matter, Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale who is in charge of the foreign affairs department wrote to the US ambassador in a letter that reads, "I would like to draw attention to the predicament of dependents of H1 visa holders due to the recently announced restrictions by the United States Government on H1 and H4 applications and even routine renewals."

Speaking about the struggle of minor dependents and individuals, he said, "Additionally, a large number of minor dependents of such individuals - minors who maybe US citizens and passport holders - have not been able to return to homes in the US because a parent (usually a mother) who has held an H4 visa and is dependent on an H1 spouse has not been able to return."

He enclosed a list of 300 individuals affected due to the move. He urged the embassy for the solution as well during the pandemic, calling this a 'humanitarian' crisis.

Incidentally, on Friday the US guidelines said that stranded spouses and minors could get their visas stamped once consulates open and reunite with their spouses in the states. They will come under exceptions to the policy announced on June 22nd.