Avengers: Endgame movie star Gwyneth Paltrow has made headlines again as for nearly $100, people can be the owner of a candle that reportedly smells like 'private parts.'

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, GOOP, has recently put up a product "THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE" on its website that sells for only $75. Following is the description of the product:

"This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina'—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

After the candle went for sale online, several users took to Twitter to talk about the marketing campaign. Some applauded the product and expressed their desire to buy the product while several made comments like this.

You can check out some of the social media reaction below:

Spoiler alert: I won’t be buying Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candle. — Busty McChestyrack (@busty_mcchesty) January 11, 2020





$75 for a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina.........it’s a no from me. pic.twitter.com/MxzvhM78Ug — Celtic Gearrchaile (@OSUmommaDOC) January 11, 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow's personal life

Iron Man movie actress Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines last month after she shared a topless picture of herself wearing nothing but a bikini bottom. The 47-year-old actress shared the NSFW snap of herself in which she was seen at-home spa where she draped her arms over her chest.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's personal life has always intrigued her fans. The acclaimed actress was once in a serious relationship with Brad Pitt. The couple ended their engagement in 1997 and it was very hard for the actress to move on in her life.

Marvel's Iron Man 2 movie actress recently confessed while reacting to her throwback Harper's Bazaar covers for a YouTube video. The actress faced a then 25-year-old version of herself who was looking noticeably thin.

"Brad Pitt and I had just broken up, and I had breakup, like, could not eat. I was really skinny. It was sort of upsetting."