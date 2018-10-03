Just a day after her wedding, actress Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to subtly reveal to the world her marriage to Brad Falchuk after exchanging vows on September 30. The photo is a captionless post featuring the happy couple's hands as they both flaunt their simple gold bands on their wedding fingers.

The happy occasion is said to have been an intimate ceremony followed by a private celebration at Paltrow's home in the Hamptons on September 29. The wedding had quite a few celebrities in attendance including comedian Jerry Seinfeld, Gwyneth's 'Iron Man' co-star, Robert Downey Jr., Cameron Diaz along with her husband Benji Madden.

While the engagement party was a huge bash eight months prior, the wedding was surprisingly hushed up and made news only two days before the big day – September 28. However, several stars who attended the engagement soiree were missing from the big day including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Richie who had attended Paltrow's bridal shower.

Another couple missing from the celebration was Gwyneth's ex-husband, Chris Martin and his new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. Martin made his regular appearance at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park instead, with Johnson joining him this year. The two have been dating since late October of last year.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their separation in 2014 after ten years of marriage. They have two kids together — Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Brad and Gwyneth first met four years ago on the set of the musical television series, Glee, which Brad created and produced along with Ryan Murphy back in 2014 and they began dating right away. Reportedly, actress Cameron Diaz helped with the wedding planning. A source told PEOPLE.com, "Cameron was very excited about Gwyneth's wedding. Gwyneth has been giving her updates and asking for advice during the planning. Cameron pulled off a private wedding even though the media found out about it before. Gwyneth wanted the same privacy."

A day before the wedding, the bridal couple hosted a rehearsal dinner at Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld's home.