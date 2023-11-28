Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer has set social media on fire. From celebs, industry people, fans to followers; everyone has been raving about the raw and intense trailer on social media. Apart from Ranbir's machoism and Bobby Deol's sex appeal, another thing that has caught everyone's attention is this particular scene from the film.

Rashmika's dialogue sets internet on fire

Rashmika is seen saying a dialogue to Ranbir, who goes on to choke her. Social media has been unable to decode the dialogue and netizens are having a field day coming out with memes and jokes on it. Let's take a look at some of them. "Abba dabba jabba," wrote a user. "How did the director even okayed the scene," asked another user.

"Nasa scientists also trying to figure out the dialogue," a social media user commented. "I wonder how the Director approved this scene," another social media user asked. "She said "jfjbhvvmoyemoyefvccbhupendrayogi," read a comment. "She is wrong choice for this. She need to work on dialogue accent," another comment read. "Trying to explain the solutions to the Russia vs Ukraine war and the Israel vs Palestine solution," a comment read. "Is she chewing gutkha while dialogue delivery?" one more of the comments read.

Ranbir found Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh 'impactful'

Apart from Rashmika, the film also has Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others. Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how he had watched Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy earlier and found them to be quite powerful and impactful. He revealed that despite the film lineage Sandeep comes up, he chose Animal based completely on the merit of the script and how it drew him to it.