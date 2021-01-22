https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/755613/serum-institute-india-ceo-adar-poonawalla-takes-covid-vax-shot.jpg IBTimes IN

A 55-year-old woman with primary health care (PHC) centre died under mysterious circumstances at Bhangrola village here on Friday.

However, the family members alleged that she died after administered the coronavirus vaccine.

The woman's husband in his complaint at the New Colony police station said that his wife was asleep till 7 am on Friday raising a doubt on his mind after which he immediately took her to a private hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.

Death after vaccination

"My wife was administered Covaxin on January 16 following which she died due to the side effects," Singh told IANS.

Meanwhile, the health department claimed that the actual cause of the death would only be cleared after the autopsy.

"The preliminary symptoms suggest that the woman died of cardiac arrest. For further confirmation we have sent her visera report which is awaited. We have also informed the central ministry about the matter. Whether she was died due to Covaxin or some other reasons will be cleared after her report," said Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram.

(With inputs from IANS)