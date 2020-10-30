In a shocking incident in Gurugram, a 21-year-old tuberculosis patient was allegedly raped by a Fortis staffer a few days ago but it has now come to light. The young woman was admitted to Fortis in Sector 44 in Gurugram on October 21 after she had complained of breathing issues.

Due to her condition, the woman, whose identity wasn't revealed, was put on a ventilator and later shifted to a private room in the ICU for isolation. It was during the days she was undergoing treatment in the ICU that a hospital staffer allegedly raped the patient.

Victim passes a note to father

On Tuesday, when the victim's father was allowed to meet her, she passed on a handwritten note informing of the rape. She also uttered the accused name "Vikas" to her father. After a case was filed, the police were able to identify the accused as the woman had named him. Upon questioning, it was revealed that the accused was hired through outsourcing and wasn't part of the Fortis medical staff, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the family, the rape took place somewhere between October 21 and October 27, the time when she was in the ICU. Shockingly, the accused allegedly raped the victim while she was semi-conscious.

Accused threatens to kill victim

Besides the survivors medical condition, the reason for her to slip a note to her father informing about the incident was likely because the accused had threatened to kill her.

The police haven't been able to record her statement as she is not fit for it under her medical condition. Once her condition improves, the survivor will be counselled, the police said.

Meanwhile, "a board of doctors from the civil hospital had conducted a medical investigation on Wednesday and police protection has been provided to the patient in the hospital," KK Rao, commissioner of police, said in a statement.