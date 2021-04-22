Gurugram's Fortis hospital has appealed to the central, Haryana and Rajasthan governments to allow one of its oxygen tankers, that was stopped at Bhiwadi.

With the second wave of Covid-19 gripping the country, the demand for oxygen has increased drastically due to shortness of breath, which is a major symptom among Covid positive patients.

The pandemic has also resulted in shortage of vaccines and beds in the country.

Hospital's SOS call to centre

"This is an SOS call from Fortis to allow oxygen tanker from Bhiwadi to reach our hospital," Fortis said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

"Fortis Hospital in #Haryana has only 45 minutes of oxygen left. Requesting @ashokgehlot51, @rajnathsingh, @piyushoffc, @mlkhattar and @amitshah to act immediately and help us to save patients' lives," the statement added.

"We are clarifying the situation and will soon release an official statement over the matter," Aniket, spokesperson of the Fortis hospital Gurugram said.

(With inputs from IANS)