On one hand, we see Indians being divided on the lines of religion while on the other hand, there are some stories of brotherhood that restores hope in humanity. In Gurugram, Muslims are facing objections by right wing outfits over offering namaz in open spaces, which has reduced the number of weekly Friday prayers by as much as 50 percent. Seeing this, a local association of gurudwara came out in support of the Muslim community and announced that it would offer space for Muslims to offer their Friday prayers.

Gurdwara Singh Sabha Committee of Gurugram, which has five gurudwaras attached to it, announced on Wednesday that it would open doors of its gurudwara for Muslims to offer namaz. These gurudwaras are located in Sadar Bazar sabzi Mandi, Sector 39, Sector 46, Jacobpura and Model Town. The association said that it would approach the administration seeking permission to allow Muslims to offer namaz in its premises adhering to COVID protocols.

"It was disturbing to learn about the opposition to namaz in open areas. The doors of our gurdwaras are always open to everyone. If Muslims are facing problems in finding a place for Friday prayers, they are welcome to offer namaz in gurdwaras," Harry Sindhu from the committee was quoted as saying.

Sher Dil Singh, another member of the committee said that they will welcome whoever wants to offer prayers, regardless of their faith and beliefs. While each gurudwara has the capacity to accommodate thousands of people at a time, only small groups would be allowed keeping in view the COVID norms.

Muslim community lauds gesture

Last week, the number of open sites where Friday prayers were offered shrunk by almost half, from 37 to 19. The gesture by the Sikh community has set an example of peace and harmony. "This is a true example of brotherhood where people from multiple faiths have come forward to defeat divisive forces who have been spreading hatred and communal disharmony in the city over the past two 2 months," said Altaf Ahmad, co-founder of Gurugram Muslim Council and Gurugram Nagrik Ekta Manch.

Meanwhile, Muslim representatives have demanded that the district administration should open the 19 mosques under the Waqf Board, which are currently unused, for offering namaz.

Hindu man's heart-winning gesture

In another heart-warming gesture, a Hindu man offered the roof of his house for Friday namaz. The man, Akshay Rao said: "I offered the land to the Muslim community as it was facing problems post objections raised by right wing outfits."

"Such an initiative can help to maintain harmony in the society. I will also provide the roof of my property, where every Friday, some people can comfortably offer prayers," he added. More than 25 people can offer prayers at the place offered by Rao.