Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, global humanitarian and spiritual leader, arrived in Mauritius for an official four-day visit on Thursday, where he received a warm welcome. The President of Mauritius, Prithvirajsing Roopun, and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth personally greeted Gurudev, marking the beginning of discussions on a range of social and cultural issues.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth, Gurudev shared his vision for a drug-free Mauritius and the preservation of the island's rich cultural heritage. He also met with President Roopun to discuss initiatives on youth empowerment, stress elimination, and the promotion of Ayurveda, along with the positive impact of the Art of Living's ongoing programs, including the Prison Program.

In a significant development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living's Prison Program in Mauritius, which has proven effective in rehabilitating inmates.

"Their worst brings them to prison, but spirituality brings out the best in them. They become productive citizens who contribute positively to society," Gurudev said, emphasizing the transformative role of the initiative.

The first day of Gurudev's visit culminated in a public event featuring wisdom talks, meditation, and chanting, attracting thousands of attendees. Key dignitaries at the event included President Roopun, opposition leaders, and top government officials such as Adrien Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly, Indian High Commissioner Nandini Singla, and various ministers.

Gurudev's visit will continue over the next few days. Public gatherings have been planned at Pailles, Goodlands, and Wooton, where he will share insights on well-being, harmony, and spiritual growth. The visit highlights Mauritius's commitment to fostering peace and well-being through deeper spiritual engagement.