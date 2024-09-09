Guru Randhawa visits his 'pind'

Singer and music composer Guru Randhawa on Monday shared that he is shooting for his upcoming project in his 'home ground' Punjab, by dropping a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

Guru took to Instagram, where he has 37.1 million followers and shared a Reel video, in which we can see him wearing a half sleeves green tee-shirt and black denim jeans. He rounded off the look with white shoes.

The video shows him walking in the house, with cows and buffaloes in the backdrop, and also posing with his car.

The post is captioned as: "Punjab in my BLOOD...shooting at my Home Ground".

Guru, who hails from Gurdaspur district, Punjab is known for songs like "Lahore", "Ishare Tere", "Slowly Slowly", and "Tere Te". His debut song was "Same Girl" in collaboration with Arjun.

In 2013, he had launched his first album 'Page One' and released three songs-- "Dardan Nu", "I Like You" and "Southall".

Rapper and singer Bohemia collaborated with Guru for the song "Patola", which gathered more than 368 Million views across YouTube.

Guru is also known for the songs like-- 'Taare', 'Suit', 'High Rated Gabru', 'Surma Surma', 'Naach Meri Rani', 'Dance Meri Rani', 'Designer', 'Ban Ja Rani', 'Morni Banke', 'Daaru Wargi', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui 2.0', 'Raja Rani'.

He belted out the tracks-- 'Hauli Hauli', and 'Baari Barsi' for the recently released comedy drama 'Khel Khel Mein', written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film 'Perfect Strangers', the film featured Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Guru made his film debut with romantic comedy 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay', directed by G. Ashok. Produced under Mach Films, the film is written by Raj Saluj, Niket Pandey and Vijay Pal Singh and starred Saiee Manjrekar.

(With inputs from IANS)