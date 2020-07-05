Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion celebrated among Hindus, Jains and Buddhists around the world. The festival celebrated in the months of Ashadh (June and July) falls on 5th July 2020 (Sunday). This year the celebrations will be limited to the family and friends.

Guru Purnima also called Vyasa Purnima is a day to show gratitude to your teachers, guides or 'Gurus'. This year, the day coincides with the lunar eclipse.

Quotes and wishes to show gratitude on Guru Purnima

The occasion is one to show your teachers and guides thankfulness for imparting their knowledge and sharing their wisdom with you. Even if virtual this year due to the pandemic, here are some popular quotes and sayings to mark the day: