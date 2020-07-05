Guru Purnima is an auspicious occasion celebrated among Hindus, Jains and Buddhists around the world. The festival celebrated in the months of Ashadh (June and July) falls on 5th July 2020 (Sunday). This year the celebrations will be limited to the family and friends.
Guru Purnima also called Vyasa Purnima is a day to show gratitude to your teachers, guides or 'Gurus'. This year, the day coincides with the lunar eclipse.
Quotes and wishes to show gratitude on Guru Purnima
The occasion is one to show your teachers and guides thankfulness for imparting their knowledge and sharing their wisdom with you. Even if virtual this year due to the pandemic, here are some popular quotes and sayings to mark the day:
- Guru Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo MaheshwarahGuru Sakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave NamahaTranslation: Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru.
- On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I hope and pray that I always get guided by you and may you always shower me with your unconditional love. Happy Guru Purnima to you, Teacher.
- When one finds a true guru one conquers half the world. Happy Guru Purnima
- There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru's grace ... no state higher than a meditation on the Guru.
- He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating.