Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurupurab is the festival where Sikhs celebrate the birth of their first guru — Guru Nanak. The literal meaning of the word Gurupurab is 'the day of Guru'. According to the Hindu calendar, Puranmashi of Kartik month in 1469 is the birthdate of the guru who is the founder of Sikhism.

This year, the date falls on November 30 and it is the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. He was born in the Talwindi region. His birthplace is now called Nankanan Sahib.

In Gurudwaras, Akhand Path -- a forty-eight-hour continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib -- is also held two days before the festival.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, the celebrations start with Amrit Vela at around 4 am in the morning. Starting the day with the morning hymns called Asaa-ki-Vaar, devotees then move on to the reading of the scripture called Katha. The devotees then sing hymns in the praise of Guru Nanak.

Below are quotes by Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism:

"Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God." "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." "I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste." "Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it." "Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss." "One cannot comprehend Him through reason, even if one reasoned for ages." "I bow at His Feet constantly, and pray to Him, the Guru, the True Guru, has shown me the Way." "Through shallow intellect, the mind becomes shallow, and one eats the fly, along with the sweets." "Whatever be the qualities of the man with whom a woman is united according to the law, such qualities even she assumes, like a river, united with the ocean." "Owing to ignorance of the rope the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the Self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the Self."

