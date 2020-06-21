Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says fitness has always been important for him.

"With gyms unaccessible, Yoga is the only way to keep yourself fit. I have been doing isha kriya twice daily along with chanting om," he said.

"Yoga for me, is finding my inner peace. I have always been a fitness fanatic. During lockdown, it's important to keep fit mentally as well as physically. Hence, I have taken to Yoga extensively," he added.

Earlier also Gurmeet had shared on social media that he was focussing on mental health and had added meditation to his routine amidst the lockdown.

Meanwhile, his show "Ramayan", in which he played the role of Lord Ram, is currently enjoying a re-run on Dangal TV.