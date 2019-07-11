Tamil Nadu theatres have been witnessing below-average footfalls in recent weeks due to the ongoing cricket World Cup. As team India lost to New Zealand in the first semi-final match, the collections in cinema halls are expected to be better this weekend.

Like every week, there are a few movies which are hitting the screens. Among the six films, the audience are eagerly looking forward to Gurkha and Gorilla. Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 has drawn the attention of the viewers to some extent. The remaining films like Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, Kannaadi and Thozhar Venkatesan are banking on the good word-of-mouth for its success upon release.

Gurkha stars Yogi Babu. It is a comedy thriller directed by Sam Anton. A dog plays an important role in the film. Jiiva's Gorilla is a heist comedy thriller in which Jiiva and Shalini Pandey play the leads. In this flick, a real chimpanzee is seen in a prominent character.

Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2 is a sequel to Suseenthiran's 2009 sports film Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu. The latest film is helmed by Selva Sekaran. Vikranth, Pasupathy, Kishore, Soori and others are part of the cast.

Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari is written and directed by KR Chandru. The film has debutant Dheeraj, Pradaini Surva, Dushara and Meera Mitun, who has entered Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, in lead roles.

Kannaadi is a bilingual film which has been simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu languages in which Sundeep Kishan and Anya Singh play leads. Karunakaran, Anandraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj are part of the supporting cast in the Tamil version.

Last but not least, Thozhar Venkatesan is inspired by true incidents. It is a movie full of debutants. It has newcomers Hari Shankar and Monica Chinnakotla playing the leads and Mahashivan makes his directorial debut with this flick.