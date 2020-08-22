An under-construction flyover in Gurgaon collapsed on late on Saturday night. The bridge located in Gurgaon's Sohna Road crumbled at around 9:30 p.m., and two injuries have been reported.

Only a part of the 6-km-long flyover collapsed and those injured were rushed to the hospital.

The police have diverted the traffic from the busy Sohna Road while excavator vehicles try to remove huge concrete blocks from the way.

"Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site," Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tweeted.

The damaged flyover is a part of the Badshahpur elevated highway by the National Highways Authority of India. The construction began in 2018 and is estimated to cost Rs 1,385 crore. There's no clarity on what caused the flyover to suddenly collapse.