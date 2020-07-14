The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), on Tuesday, July 13, kickstarted the demolition of the flyover near Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The demolition process is to be completed during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Pune between July 13 and July 23.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government gave its nod to raze two flyovers in the city - SPPU and E-Square. The two integrated flyovers were constructed back in 2006 at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

SPPU flyover didn't fit in city's development plans

The flyover near SPPU is being demolished as it caused hindrances to projects such as Metro rail and High-Capacity Mass Transit Route. City engineer Vivek Kharwadkar informed that the existing flyover near SPPU did not address several issues including the traffic jams at the SPPU chowk as well as the difficulties faced by pedestrians.

In its place, a new two-tier flyover will be constructed with an alignment to the Shivajinagar–Hinjewadi Metro rail corridor, the third Metro line in the city. It will also facilitate the progress of the High-Capacity Mass Transit Route project.

The cost of the 1.5 km long flyover is estimated at Rs 240 crore and will be shared by the PMRDA and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Sharing details about the new flyover, Kharwadkar said, "We are now going to make a new development plan for the new flyover of 1.5 km in which public transport and pedestrian movement will be given the highest importance. The vehicular movement towards Aundh and Pashan will also be smooth."

The city administration decided to carry out the demolition process during the lockdown period in order to avoid traffic congestion and is affirmative that the tearing down will be completed within the next two weeks with minimal chaos and inconveniences to the residents as well as to the commuters.

Pune re-entered lockdown for a period of two days in the wake of a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will be implemented in two phases - from July 14 to July 18 with strict restrictions and from July 19 to July 23 with certain relaxations.