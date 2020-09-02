As Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked motor shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagtore area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora, four houses, a government school and a madrasa were partially damaged. No casualties or injury were reported during the shelling.

According to officials, the roof and ceiling of a government high school Tarabal were damaged due to shelling from across the border.

They said that the Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire along the LoC last evening and targeted forward defence locations in Tarabal area.

The Indian Army personnel were giving a "strong and befitting" response to the ceasefire violation. A police officer said that some residential houses have been partially damaged in the shelling.