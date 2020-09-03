The untimely death of a woman and her child in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh has piqued curiosity on the matter. The case emerged on Saturday when a software engineer died after falling from the building and it is reported she threw her daughter down before jumping off herself. The case was declared a suicide.

The deceased 29-year-old N Manogna has been identified as has her daughter Tulasi who was 9-months-old. She was living with her husband and in-laws in Guntur. Following the post-mortem Manogna's parents have raised doubts that her case isn't one of suicide.

The case of mother and child

N Manogna on Saturday night fell off the five-storied building with her daughter in Lakshmipuram, Guntur, Telangana. After her death she tested positive for COVID-19 as well. She had been married for three years to her husband Kalyanachandra. While Manogna's daughter died immediately, the mother passed away under treatment at a hospital.

She was living with her in-laws at the time of her death. TOI reported that her in-laws claimed that she committed suicide. However, her parents don't particularly think that this is the case. Following the post-mortem, Manogna's mother Vijayalakshmi claimed that there were no blood injuries on the body. The report suggests that the Manogna died 36 to 48 hours before the post-mortem had commenced, it has been reported.

Moreover, her parents have claimed that Manogna was being troubled by her in-laws over dowry. A case has been filed under Section 174 of the CrPC which addresses suspicious death. While little is still known about this case, investigations are still on into the matter.