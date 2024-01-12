After a lot of chaos, postponements and all possible controversies, Guntur Kaaram hit the screens today. Directed by Trivikram, the film has Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film also has Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Eeswari Rao, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and others playing lead roles. The film is receiving mixed reviews on twitter and looks like fans of Mahesh Babu are disappointed and unhappy with Trivikram aka Guruji.

Expectations on Guntur Kaaram were high since day one as Mahesh Babu and Trivikram have collaborated for the third time. But unfortunately, the film was always surrounded with controversies and many times, the schedules were postponed and fans were unhappy with Thaman's music as well.

A twitter user wrote, "Guruji - Are you the same guy who wrote NNN, Jalsa, Athadu, AD, Malliswari, NK, Julayi, AVSR, Manmadhudu - this is a downfall of epic proportions. I can't even believe that a writer like you made AGV and #GunturKaaram . I hope you take a long break, rediscover yourself and go back to your roots where your writing was authentic (sic.)"

Guruji - Are you the same guy who wrote NNN, Jalsa, Athadu, AD, Malliswari, NK, Julayi, AVSR, Manmadhudu - this is a downfall of epic proportions. I can’t even believe that a writer like you made AGV and #GunturKaaram ?. I hope you take a long break, rediscover yourself and go… — sharat ? (@sherry1111111) January 11, 2024

Another Twitter user wrote that theaters are empty in most of the places. "Empty theatres everywhere #GunturKaaramReview. #SarkaruVaariPaata > #GunturKaaram Trivikram Worst hero entry @urstrulyMahesh Ni acting ki nidrochindhi Songs ayite worst Bgm overall ga rod Audience ki Postive #Sreeleela dance My rating : 1.5 / 5 #GunturKaraam (sic)."

Empty theatres everywhere ??#GunturKaaramReview#SarkaruVaariPaata > #GunturKaaram

Trivikram ?

Worst hero entry ?@urstrulyMahesh Ni acting ki nidrochindhi

Songs ayite worst

Bgm ?

overall ga rod Audience ki

Postive#Sreeleela dance ?

My rating : 1.5 / 5 #GunturKaraam pic.twitter.com/F3nEFSIQEE — Ravana Gadu ?️ (@GunturStar1) January 11, 2024

"#GunturKaaram - SPICE Less! Mahesh Babu's Energetic Screen Presence, SreeLeela Dance & Few Comedy Scenes Gud. Outdated Story & Screenplay by Guruji. No high moments or emotions. BELOW AVERAGE!"

#GunturKaaram - SPICE Less!?



Mahesh Babu’s Energetic Screen Presence, SreeLeela Dance & Few Comedy Scenes Gud.



Outdated Story & Screenplay by Guruji. No high moments or emotions.



BELOW AVERAGE! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) January 11, 2024

"Finished watching GUNTUR KAARAM. I don't know, man. This wasn't the film we weren't expecting it to be. MB does all the heavy lifting. Only MB. And he deserves better (sic)."

Finished watching GUNTUR KAARAM. I don't know, man. This wasn't the film we weren't expecting it to be. MB does all the heavy lifting. Only MB. And he deserves better. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) January 11, 2024

Fans have expected Trivikram to come up with a story that nowhere looks similar or resembles the films he previously made. But looks like he could not write anything better.

"Done with my show, 2nd half is not good. Movie made purely for timepass without any intent to provide quality product, pointless conflict bit doesnt add up to the emotional content as well. Only Mahesh puts his 100% effort. 2.25/5 #GunturKaaram (sic)."

Mahesh babu's fans are hailing him for his performance in the film and for carrying the film on his shoulders. On the whole, Guntur Kaaram is Babu's one man show. Even Sreeleela's dance could not save this disaster.