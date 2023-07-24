Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Guntur Kaaram has been making headlines right since day one. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was announced two years ago and is currently loaded with controversies almost every single day. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been going on back-to-back vacations with family, keeping the movie aside and leaving fans worried.

The film Guntur Kaaram has been making waves in the industry, with its digital rights being sold to Netflix for a staggering Rs 80 crores, marking a new career high for Mahesh's non-theatrical rights.

Despite the positive aspects surrounding the movie, it hasn't been without its share of challenges. Early on, the film faced a setback when the fight masters had to be replaced, leading to a delay in shooting the fight sequences. Subsequently, script changes were required, leading to a fresh start with a new script.

These issues caused the release date to be rescheduled, further adding to the film's challenges. Reports also surfaced about the director expressing dissatisfaction with a particular shopping mall scene, resulting in its removal and reshooting. The exact details surrounding this matter are known only to the director.

Additionally, the film experienced casting changes, with Pooja Hegde being replaced by Sreeleela as the new lead actress, and Meenakshi taking on the second lead role.

Just when it seemed like things were settling down, the cinematographer PS Vinod stepped down due to personal reasons, creating further hurdles. Ravi K Chandran's name is being considered as his replacement, but his current commitments with Pawan Kalyan's film OG may pose scheduling conflicts.

Moreover, music director Thaman's involvement in the film remains uncertain, with rumours suggesting that Wahib, known for his work in Vijay Devarakonda's 'Khushi,' might be brought on board.

As these developments unfold, netizens have found amusement in the situation, making the film the subject of jokes. Meanwhile, devoted fans express their empathy and support during this challenging period for the film.