Director Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi has received positive review and ratings from Taran Adarsh, Sumit Kadel and other critics, who say that it is a well-made patriotic film with very good performances.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a biographical film, which has been written by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The movie was to release in the cinema halls around the world. But it will start streaming on Netflix from August 12 after the theatres were shut down due to the coronavirus effect.

Gunjan Saxena story: The film revolves around the first Indian female air-force pilot in combat. Howe Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena makes history in her journey from aspiring aviator to India's first female combat pilot in the Kargil War forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Gunjan Saxena has an emotional and inspiring story that portrays a beautiful bonding between a supportive father and his daughter. It is a beautifully written drama with a lot goose-bump moments. The film just does not leave a bold message, but also has an entertaining and engaging screenplay, say the critics.

Jahnvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi have delivered brilliant performances, which are the highlights of Gunjan Saxena. Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ayesha Raza Mishra have done justice to their roles and they are also assets. The movie has rich production values and beautiful picturisation, music and dialogues, add the critics.

Gunjan Saxena movie review: We bring you some critics verdict and ratings for the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see their reactions:

Taran Adarsh: #OneWordReview... #GunjanSaxena: INSPIRING. Rating: 3½ Big salute to #GunjanSaxena, her courageous story is an inspiration... Emotions high point... Stunning aerial photography... Director Sharan Sharma makes a confident debut... Recommended! #GunjanSaxenaReview #GunjanSaxena: #JahnviKapoor is efficient... #PankajTripathi is absolutely fantastic... #ManavVij, #VineetSingh and #AngadBedi wonderful. #GunjanSaxenaReview

Sumit Kadel: #GunjanSaxena M-A-R-V-E-L-L-O-U-S ! The exhilarating saga of an IAF woman pilot who not only fought a WAR on the battlefield but also with people who thought women aren't capable of being a fighter pilot. The film boasts TOP NOTCH emotional,inspiring & goosebump moments. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Movie portrays a beautiful bond between a supportive father & his daughter.@TripathiiPankaj & #JahnviKapoor delivers a phenomenal knockout act which takes the film to a different level. @vineetkumar_s is fantastic. Nikhil's writing & Sharan direction BRILLIANT. #GunjanSaxenaReview

Joginder Tuteja: #Exclusive #GunjanSaxenaReview The film works on many counts. It is entertaining, informative and emotional with a good mix of thrills. Just ~100 mins long, it packs in a lot without getting overbearing. Surprisingly, it also has genuine humorous moments too. Must watch! @vineetkumar_s has an important role to play, he does full justice with his grey character. He looks the part and goes through a transformation. @Imangadbedi is in a role opposite to that of #Soorma and is satisfactory. #ManavVij is reliable too - 4 #Exclusive #GunjanSaxenaReview - A true big-screen watch, one has to credit @karanjohar and @DharmaMovies for introducing debutant director #SharanSharma who helms a film that has a true theatrical appeal. Catch this one at @NetflixIndia soon. You would be entertained Rating 4

Baradwaj Rangan: "A terrific touch in this beautifully written drama is how flying becomes Gunjan's "relationship"...The words in Kausar Munir's lyrics (mahiya, etc) are usually used for a beloved. It's just that here, it's a plane, not a person" #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl

Rohitt Jaiswal: #GunjanSaxenaReview- Rating-3.5*/5 Powerful,Soul Stirring & Impactful film #GunjanSaxena leaves a bold message for society at the same time teaches you how to fight with world if you want to become successful, studded with the outstanding act by everyone this film is a MUST WATCH

Umesh Punwani: #GunjanSaxenaReview: An underrated artist of B'wood, @nitin_baid hs been a fan of 'move the plot' editing style & hence #GunjanSaxena is crisp. He moves d plot @ frequent intervals. @TripathiiPankaj #JanhviKapoor @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @karanjohar