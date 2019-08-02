Director Arjun Jandyala's Telugu movie Guna 369, featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Anagha LK in the lead roles, has received positive review and ratings.

Guna 369 is an action drama film, with director Arjun Jandyala writing script and dialogues for the movie. It has been produced by Anil Kadiyala and Tirumal Reddy under the SG Movie Makers banner. The flick has received a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.26 hours.

Plot: The movie revolves around a happy-go-lucky youngster named Guna, whose life revolves around his friends, family and the girl he loves. But Guna is left with no choice when he is framed for a crime he didn't commit. How he solves the case and proves his innocence form the crux of the story.

Performances: Kartikeya Gummakonda of Rx 100 and Hippi has given a brilliant performance. His action and dialogue diction are the highlights of Guna 369. Anagha LK, who is making her debut in Telugu, has tried her best to do justice to her role. Her glamour and chemistry with the hero are among the attractions of the film. Other artists have also delivered their best.

Guna 369 movie review live updates: We bring you some Twitter responses on the film. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions.

