The latest season of Gullak is all about middle class parenting and new age adulting. For months now, fans had been waiting for Gullak 4 and now that it is finally here, netizens aren't too happy with the fourth installment in the series. Many on social media felt that the first three episodes were a let down and only saved by two good episodes towards the end.

Let's take a look at what social media has said about Gullak 4.

"Not as good as the previous season but still picks up pace towards the end. Could have been better," wrote a user.

"Just 5 episodes with this family and will now have to wait indefinitely to meet them again. There is absolutely no show in this world which is better than this, just feels like a part of life. THE BEST EVER! Never stop this show, TVF.. please. #Gullak4," another user wrote.

Social media review

"Forced aesthetics (fuhadpan) of the middle class... #Gullak4 disappointment. Panchayat was better," a social media user commented.

"I just finished gullak season 4, and it lives up to expectations, so beautifully written, after watching season 4 I want to go home badly, Do watch with your family #gullak4," another social media user wrote.

"Gullak Season 4 starts on an average note with less humour than previous seasons but the story gets back on track after episode 3 with a perfect emotional ending. #Gullak #Gullak4 #SonyLiv," a comment read.

"Hmm #Gullak4 first 3 episodes were very boring, last 2 episodes were nice and watchable Overall a mid season," another comment read.

"Hahahaha..jokes apart, this lady is a brilliant actress. She is top notch in #Gullak4 with some emotional scenes this time besides her usual comedy," was one more of the comments.