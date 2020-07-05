A man was feared drowned while two others were able to be rescued on Sunday when the van they were travelling away was swept away in the water caused by heavy rain in the Rajkot area in Gujarat, PTI reported.

The three men were travelling in their pickup van and were crossing a bridge near Ranuja temple that had been overrun by water from Lapasari river when due to strong current they lost the control of the Bolero they were in.

"There were three people in the van, two of whom managed to come out of the vehicle in time. The third person is missing and rescue efforts by fire brigade and police are continuing," a police officer from Aji Dam police station said.

How it unfolded

Various videos of the incident are doing rounds on the internet where it shows that the pick-up truck is dangerously dangling at the edge of the bridge and travellers of the vehicle are trying to reach out to a truck standing close to it on the bridge.

But it becomes quite apparent that due to strong current it was getting difficult for them to jump onto the truck even though a man on the truck could be seen trying to lend a hand.

In a heartbeat skipping moment, the video shows that as the two men from the pick-up truck extended their hands to be helped, the Bolero van falls into the river.

People recording the videos could be heard letting cry of disbelief as Bolero occupants fell into the river and the vehicle swept away.

Rescue operation for third person going on

Aji Dam police officer informed PTI that two people have been rescued while the search for the third is ongoing.

The State Emergency Operations Centre said districts of Saurashtra like Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli, Morbi, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka have received heavy rainfall.

Rajkot, which falls under the Saurashtra region, is also witnessing heavy rains.

According to the Ahmedabad centre of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed over Kutch and neighbouring and next 24 hours could see more of heavy rainfall in the area of Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat.

The IMD has predicted the next three days could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the area.