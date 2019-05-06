Four woman officers of Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) nabbed notorious criminal and gangster Jusab Allahrakha Sandh in a pre-dawn operation at a forest in Botad district on Sunday.

Jusab was wanted in more than 23 cases ranging from robbery to extortion and murder. He has been on the run for nearly a year after he jumped parole in June 2018. The ATS team consisting of four woman Sub-Inspectors - Santok Odedara, Nitmika Gohil, Aruna Gameti and Shakuntala Mal - had carried out the operation to nab the notorious criminal from the deep jungles of Botad.

According to reports, the gangster had been holed up inside the jungle for the past several months. As it was getting hard for the local police to find him, they transferred the case to the ATS.

"We had received a tip-off from an informant regarding the presence of Jusab in Botad forest, and a quick response team was immediately set up to nab him. However, Jusab was staying in a makeshift accommodation so deep inside the forest that no vehicles could reach there. We entered the forest on foot on Saturday night. Since the accused has been infamous for firing at police parties in the past as well, therefore we did not take any chance and waited for the sunrise. He was then nabbed from his hut," said SI Santok Odedara, reports The Indian Express.

Jusab was let off on parole to conduct the last rites of his wife after she died in June 2018. But he escaped and was absconding since then. He also killed a man during his run as retaliation for killing one of his associates.

According to police, Jusab used to commit serious crimes and would head to the jungle to hide. He was very familiar with the jungle as he grew up there. When the ATS caught him, he had very minimal arrangements to look after himself. There was no electricity or mobile phone and his associates used to get food for him every day.