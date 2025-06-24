Gujarat High Court receives bomb threat

The Gujarat High Court received a bomb threat via email early on Tuesday morning. A bomb squad and a police team launched a full-scale search operation in and around the High Court complex. While no suspicious object was found, the building remains under heightened security.

At 7:55 A.M. on Tuesday, the chilling message, sent from an ID identified as renee_joshilda@hotmail.com, claimed that three RDX-based IEDs had been planted inside the court complex and warned that a VIP would be targeted.

The email further alleged that similar explosives had been placed in court premises across the state. Immediately after the threat was received by officials at the CPC and Registrar General's office, security protocols were activated.

Despite the serious nature of the threat, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court refused to vacate the premises, unlike a previous incident on June 9.

Instructions were given to conduct thorough checks across all district courts in the state.

Vadodara, Gujarat: ACP R.D. Kava says, "Today around 8:30 in the morning, a message was received from the control room stating that a bomb threat had been received via email concerning the English medium school in the refinery area. As per the message, we reached the location..." pic.twitter.com/d6UlNTgHra — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2025

The timing of the email has raised suspicions about a possible link to Rene Josilda, the accused arrested just a day earlier in Chennai by Ahmedabad's Cyber Crime Branch.

Josilda is alleged to have sent threatening emails to educational institutions, hospitals, and stadiums in 11 states, including Gujarat.

While no official confirmation has been provided yet, authorities suspect that today's email may also be her doing — or part of a larger coordinated effort.

This comes just a day after a similar threat was received by Navrachana School in Vadodara, which also turned out to be a hoax after a nearly four-hour search operation.

The school was immediately evacuated, and a bomb squad, dog squad, and police team carried out a detailed search. No explosives were found, but panic spread among students and parents.

These are not isolated incidents. The Gujarat High Court had received a similar bomb threat on June 9. Though nothing was found, the situation was taken seriously and a comprehensive investigation was launched.

Today's repeat threat — just two weeks later — suggests a disturbing pattern aimed at disrupting public institutions and spreading fear among the people, while sending the security establishment on a wild goose chase and wasting their precious time.

While no actual explosives have been found in any of the recent incidents, authorities are not ruling out the possibility of coordinated cyber-terrorism or copycat attempts exploiting the recent panic.

(With inputs from IANS)