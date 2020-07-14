After seven of its employees tested positive for coronavirus last week, the Gujarat High Court saw 10 more of its staff getting contracted by the virus, affecting the normal course of its functioning. The Gujarat HC on Monday issued a circular stating that only matters of urgency will be listed while all other matters will remain suspended till July 17.

Last week, seven employees of the Gujarat High Court had tested positive for coronavirus, following which the HC was shut for three days for the process of sanitisation of its entire premises.

Only urgent matters will be allowed to be listed

On Monday, 10 more employees of the high court have tested positive, forcing the Gujarat High Court to issue a circular stating that only urgent matters will be allowed to be listed.

According to the order, "Fresh matters of urgent nature of temporary bail, regular bail, anticipatory bail, habeas corpus, detention and urgent civil matters shall be listed. The concerned bench will decide on the urgency of the cases, which will have to be annexed by an exploratory note for urgency."

The order further said, "Pending matters filed during the lockdown period will not be listed unless a note explaining the urgency is moved by the advocate."