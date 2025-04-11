Gujarat expands drone manufacturing, training in 19 ITIs

Gujarat is set to expand drone pilot training across 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state. This initiative, anchored by the government-run institute Kaushalya - The Skill University (KSU), positions the state at the forefront of India's emerging drone education and manufacturing ecosystem.

As of now, the university's School of Drones has trained 504 individuals and issued them official pilot licences. Additionally, over 100 drones have been indigenously developed and assembled at the institute.

State officials confirmed that two ITIs -- Bilimora and Mandvi -- have already secured DGCA recognition to operate as RPTOs. The remaining 17 centres are in the pipeline as part of a broader state-supported rollout under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Labour and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput.

The expansion is not just limited to pilot training. The School of Drones has developed a unique educational model known as "Drone Mantra", which integrates advanced training in drone manufacturing, programming, and operations using state-of-the-art machinery and simulation labs.

The curriculum is also supported by partnerships with leading technology firms, offering students exposure to real-world industrial applications.

KSU currently operates six specialised schools offering more than 110 vocational programmes. Its upcoming campus in Shilaj, Ahmedabad -- being constructed at a cost exceeding Rs164 crore -- is expected to become a central hub for high-skill training in sectors such as robotics, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and drone technology.

The initiative comes at a time when drone technology is rapidly transforming multiple sectors, including agriculture, logistics, defence, and infrastructure monitoring.

India's drone market is projected to reach Rs1.21 billion by 2030, and Gujarat's proactive investments in training and certification are designed to prepare its youth for high-demand roles in the evolving economy.

Officials noted that over 1,000 candidates have already been trained in drone assembly and manufacturing at KSU, further supporting the state's goal of building a self-sufficient drone ecosystem.

By localising both production and talent development, Gujarat aims to reduce dependence on imports while boosting innovation and employment. "This isn't just about flying drones," said a senior official in the labour department. "This is about integrating a generation of workers into the future of work, where automation, data, and intelligent machines will drive industry."

