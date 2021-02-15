Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage on Sunday evening, while addressing a public rally in Nizampura area of Vadodara. It had been a busy schedule for the minister since morning who was in Vadodara to address three public gatherings ahead of the civic body polls. The polls are scheduled for February 21. His first two gatherings were at Tarsali and Karelibaug. When he collapsed, he was addressing the third gathering at the Mehsananagar crossroads.

Rupani collapsed while he was on stage in the middle of his speech. After he appeared slightly shaky and wobbly while standing, the other leaders on dais rushed to help him.

Despite which he suddenly fell on stage even as his bodyguard tried to hold him unsuccessfully. Although the CM regained composure after a few minutes but did not continue with his speech. BJP leader Yogesh Patel has confirmed that his condition is stable now and that the CM will be leaving for Gandhinagar from Vadodara.