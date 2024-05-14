Shah Rukh Khan is known for being a supportive father, and he has often talked about guiding his children in their careers. Shah Rukh has often mentioned that he encourages his children to pursue their passions and interests, and he is supportive of whatever career path they choose. His daughter Suhana made her biz world debut with Zoya Akhtar's web series The Archies. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to team up with their daughter Suhana Khan for an action thriller, King. To be helmed by Sujoy Gosh, the project will be coproduced by SRK's Pathaan director, Sidharth Anand alongside Red Chillies Entertainment, who will also cover the action part of the film. This film will feature a sleek approach, emphasizing numerous chase sequences. However, at its heart, it will be an emotionally charged narrative, enriched with a series of twists and turns. This is a key reason why Sujoy has been roped in for the directorial duties. International stunt experts have been roped in to train the father-daughter duo at their Mannat residence. There are reports that the film is based on the Hollywood cult classic Leon: The Professional. However, fans are shocked by the news as the film has a love angle too. Some fans also pointed out Bobby Deol's Bichoo which was also based on the same film.

On the other hand, his son, Aryan Khan, has shown an interest in filmmaking and is working on his first web series in which King Khan will play an important role. Titled Stardom, the series has reportedly begun the final leg of the shoot in Mumbai. Interestingly, contrary to the initial speculation of a mere cameo, Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to have a significant role in the series. His character will be central to the entertainment industry's narrative in the series, featuring more prominently than previously thought. Allegedly, Shah Rukh Khan has been deeply involved, particularly in the final filming stages, assisting Aryan with directorial responsibilities due to his son's newcomer status.

According to reports in various publications, Shah Rukh Khan made a surprise visit to the sets during the final phase of filming, where he shared directorial responsibilities with Aryan to provide him with guidance as he is new to the field. Known for keeping a close eye on his kids and caring for them deeply, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are eagerly anticipating his appearance in the web series. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan had three back-to-back hits with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He is set to share screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan.