Salman Khan and his love for troubles continues. Recently, an unsettling incident took place outside Salman Khan's residence when shots were fired by an unidentified individual. The event caused significant concern for the actor's safety among his family and fans, though no one was injured.

The latest to react to the incident is Salman's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali. Speaking to a leading English daily, Somy expressed her concerns for the actor's safety and sympathised with the difficulties Salman has faced, stating that no one deserves to endure such hardships and that her prayers are with him. She also stressed the importance of letting the past remain in the past and expressed her hope that no one should suffer such events. She also noted that the incident shocked not only herself but also her mother, reflecting on the universal concern for public image and declaring her current focus is on Salman's well-being.

Somy also touched on the controversial hunting incident involving Salman in 1998, pointing out his youth at the time. She appealed to the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forgive and move on, apologizing on Salman's behalf. She condemned the idea of taking life and urged that those seeking justice should pursue legal avenues, highlighting that retaliation against Salman will not reverse the past. Somy concluded by sharing her commitment to her organization, No More Tears, and her reconciliation with her past experiences.

The shooting incident also underscored the vulnerability of public figures and instilled fear in those close to Salman Khan. Authorities quickly responded by arresting those involved and subsequently heightened security measures around the actor to prevent similar incidents. This has led to wider discussions on the safety of celebrities and the necessity for strong security protocols to shield them from unexpected dangers. The incident highlights the ongoing risks that come with public visibility.

The entire saga began in 1998 when Salman Khan was found guilty of killing Blackbucks while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan. It is to be noted that blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. During a court appearance in 2018, Bishnoi threatened to kill the actor as a punishment.

He vowed "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason." Since then, the actor's life has been under constant threat and scrutiny.

On the work front, the Tiger actor is currently preparing for his next film titled The Bull, directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Karan Johar. His next project would be Sikander directed by AR Murugadoss with Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.